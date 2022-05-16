Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $11,852,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $34.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,927. MongoDB has a one year low of $227.60 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

