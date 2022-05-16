Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MOV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.77. 272,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,200. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $768.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Movado Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.