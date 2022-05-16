Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.59). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NSTG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 999,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

