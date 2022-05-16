Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

