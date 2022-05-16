Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,157. The stock has a market cap of $273.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

