Brokerages Expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,036. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

