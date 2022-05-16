Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $15.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.72. 46,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,228. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $328.14 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

