Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

