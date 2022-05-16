Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,922 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

