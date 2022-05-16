Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target at $9.00

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,656,000 after purchasing an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,623. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $693.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

