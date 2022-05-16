Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,492.86

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,478.57 ($30.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,577 ($31.77). 1,679,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,754.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,430.59. The company has a market capitalization of £130.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

