Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $39.56

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $932.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

