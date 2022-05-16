Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $672.48

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $672.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $588.24 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $425.70 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.02 and a 200-day moving average of $591.05. The firm has a market cap of $240.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

