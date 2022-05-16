Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $91.61

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,816,000 after buying an additional 305,981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 402,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after buying an additional 197,708 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $100,793,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,203. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.