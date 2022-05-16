Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) PT at GBX 9,198.33

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($113.41).

LSEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($126.99) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($123.29) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($96.97), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,286,386.82). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,230 ($89.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,844.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,270.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

