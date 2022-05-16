Brokerages Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT at $17.25

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
