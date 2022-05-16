Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $206.75

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.38. 615,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,083. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Middleby has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

