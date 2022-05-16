Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) PT at $7.13

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 69,274 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,158,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,586.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Rickel bought 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,523.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 252,277 shares of company stock valued at $900,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 13,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of -324.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.