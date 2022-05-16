Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Target Price at $31.63

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. 1,012,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

