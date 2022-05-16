Brokerages Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target at $80.00

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

About Verbund (Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

