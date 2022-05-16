Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$68.36

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.17. 1,144,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

