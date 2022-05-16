Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP opened at $21.18 on Monday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.