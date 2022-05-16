Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 361,673 shares.The stock last traded at $14.33 and had previously closed at $14.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

