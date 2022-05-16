Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 354,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 132,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,053. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

