BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 6,040 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

