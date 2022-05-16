BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,666 shares of company stock worth $106,624,037. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

