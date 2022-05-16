BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.