BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $182.96 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $249.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.42.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

