BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $972,598.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $22.25 million and approximately $972,598.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,348.15 or 1.77849696 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004822 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.