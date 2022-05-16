BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.52. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter worth $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

