BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 33.3%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,013,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,576% from the average session volume of 120,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Get BTU Metals alerts:

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.