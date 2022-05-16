BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 33.3%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,013,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,576% from the average session volume of 120,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
