Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.56 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
