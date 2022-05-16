Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $168.56 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.