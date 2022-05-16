BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $48.75 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 756.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,409 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

