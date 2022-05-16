Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.39 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.