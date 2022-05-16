Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $66.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

