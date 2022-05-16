Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 800.0 days.

Cancom stock remained flat at $$66.12 during midday trading on Monday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

