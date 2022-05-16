Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 800.0 days.
Cancom stock remained flat at $$66.12 during midday trading on Monday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.
Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancom (CCCMF)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.