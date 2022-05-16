Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63. As a group, equities analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.