Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 157,413 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,413 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $93,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $50,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.72. 583,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,455,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

