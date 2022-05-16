Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $62,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 53.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. 140,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,582. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.