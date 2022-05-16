Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,576 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $130,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.75. 80,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

