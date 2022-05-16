Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $51.78 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Owens Corning worth $51,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 85,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.80. 15,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,260. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

