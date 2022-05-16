Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $53.99 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.38% of PTC worth $53,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. 4,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

