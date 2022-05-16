Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $68.21 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

MCD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.49. 50,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

