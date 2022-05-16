Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 279.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,639 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $144,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $10.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.58. The stock had a trading volume of 106,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.59. The company has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $193.11 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

