Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 22,957 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,724,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $117,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 190,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 161,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,624. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

