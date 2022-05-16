Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125,686 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,703,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 50,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 183,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.33. The company has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

