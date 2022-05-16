Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,668 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Workiva by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,722,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

WK opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

