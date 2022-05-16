Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of RealReal worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 831,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $353.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

