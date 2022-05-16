Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

