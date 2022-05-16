Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global downgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

